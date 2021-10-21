Grassley Says the Department of Justice Should Not Tell Parents to Watch Their Speech

We have seen the video of a parent being arrested by police for coming to a school board meeting to address a potential rape issue with his daughter. The alleged rapist was ankle monitored and moved to another school where he may have committed the same crime again.

Parents are speaking out about curriculum being offered at school board meetings that they deem offensive or grossly inaccurate.

A recent directive by U. S. Attorney General Garland directed Department of Justice employees to respond to situations where these parents may become “unruly”, but there is no clear definition of the word.

U. S. Senator Charles Grassley took to the floor of the U. S. Senate to address this issue.