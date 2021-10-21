AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Garner Hires New Parks and Rec Director
The Garner City Council has approved the hiring of a new Parks and Recreation Director according to City Administrator Adam Kofoed.
She has been heavily involved in the department in the past and becomes a perfect fit for it.
Her contributions have made the programs run smoothly and it may be in part to her hometown roots according to Kofoed.
One of her first assignments will be to get the popular volleyball program underway in the next few weeks.