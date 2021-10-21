Fertilizer Availability for Area Farmers May Become Scarce

Area farmers will need to get fertilizer into the fields to make sure that their crop remains strong for the 2022 harvest. However, local coops and farm supply locations are running into a problem of availability. Forest City Farmers Coop Director Randy Broesder states that prices are going up.

To compound the problem for area farmers, dry and liquid fertilizer are seeing shortages in availability.

Broesder thinks that there are number of issues that are contributing to the shortage problems.

If the labor shortages and supply chain issues persist, it could become very expensive and difficult to get the necessary fertilizers out into the fields to assure good yields next fall.