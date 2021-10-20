Top of Iowa Conference – Volleyball All-Conference Teams
TIC West
Player of the Year: Anna Longhenry, North Union
Coach of the Year: Jim Boehmer, Lake Mills
FIRST TEAM
Audi Crooks Bishop Garrigan 11
Shae Dillavou Forest City 12
Keevan Jones Forest City 12
Chloe Frank Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12
Ellie Hanna Lake Mills 11
Leah Moen Lake Mills 12
Ella Stene Lake Mills 11
Taylor Vanek Lake Mills 10
Anna Longhenry North Union 12
SECOND TEAM
Allison Barrus Belmond-Klemme 11
Jennah Meyer Belmond-Klemme 12
Molly Joyce Bishop Garrigan 11
Jalyn Hovenga Forest City 10
Jaden Jerome Forest City 10
Brooke Bergo Lake Mills 12
Kit Byars Lake Mills 12
Finley Rogstad Lake Mills 11
Leah Kramersmeier North Iowa 12
Lily Henderson North Union 12
Olivia Von Bank North Union 11
HONORABLE MENTION TEAM
London Young Belmond-Klemme 11
Meredith Tigges Bishop Garrigan 12
Maddison Kaiser Eagle Grove 10
Regan Helgeson Forest City 12
Rylee Frayne Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12
Erica Jordan Lake Mills 12
Sophia Hagen North Iowa 10
Sam Nielsen North Union 12
Kennedy Kelly West Hancock 12
TIC EAST
Player of the Year: Meredith Street, Osage
Coach of the Year: Maggie Pruin, Central Springs
FIRST TEAM
Alivea Harms Central Springs 12
Azaria McDonough Central Springs 9
Abbie Hyde Nashua-Plainfield 12
Makenzie Foelske Nashua-Plainfield 12
Addy Grimm Osage 12
Meredith Street Osage 12
Kaebre Sullivan Osage 12
Brianna Minnis Saint Ansgar 12
Kennedy Schwiesow Saint Ansgar 12
SECOND TEAM
Macy Wyborny Central Springs 12
Breanna Hackman Nashua-Plainfield 12
Paige Ripley Nashua-Plainfield 11
Kiya Johnson North Butler 11
Claudia Aschenbrenner Osage 11
Jaden Francis Osage 11
Chloe Rooney Rockford 12
Adrianna Kruse Saint Ansgar 12
Jaci Woods Saint Ansgar 12
Maddie Hubka West Fork 12
HONORABLE MENTION TEAM
Carly Ryan Central Springs 11
Jalynn Pratt Nashua-Plainfield 10
Madi Elwood Newman Catholic 12
Haley Freesemann North Butler 12
Emma Davidson Northwood-Kensett 12
Samantha Brandau Osage 11
Emma Muller Rockford 12
Emma Hicken Saint Ansgar 12
Emma Martinek West Fork 11