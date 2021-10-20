Senate Passes Ernst-Led Bipartisan Resolution Designating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The Senate last night unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution led by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault, along with Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) designating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Tragically, too many Iowans and Americans fall victim to domestic violence. As a survivor who worked at a victims’ shelter in college, I’m committed to doing everything I can to address this issue. I’m proud to join with Democrats and Republicans in recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and will continue working across the aisle on comprehensive ways to support fellow survivors and end domestic violence,” said Senator Ernst.

“Millions of Americans, men and women alike, are victims of domestic violence every year,” said Senator Feinstein. “Addressing this problem requires a holistic approach to help survivors recover and hold perpetrators accountable. I’m proud to have led my colleagues in passing this resolution to raise awareness about domestic violence and remind survivors that they’re not alone.”

“Domestic violence continues to be deeply pervasive across America—particularly in Alaska. This issue has been affecting individuals, families, and entire communities in damaging and tragic ways for far too long. I want survivors of domestic violence to know that they are not alone. It is not an easy topic to talk about, but together, through advocacy, education, and reforming policy, we will continue to support survivors in their paths to healing,” said Senator Murkowski. “National Domestic Violence Awareness Month provides an important platform for victims to share their stories. We have a responsibility to not only support those who have been impacted, but to ensure future generations are free from the trauma of domestic violence.”

“For many Americans, home is not always a safe place. Especially as the reported cases of domestic violence and abuse have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must increase access to resources and support for survivors while holding abusers accountable,” said Senator Durbin. “I’m pleased this bipartisan resolution passed the Senate on a unanimous basis to remind survivors that they are not alone and to raise awareness for the recovery support available to those in need.”