Feenstra Introduces Legislation to Study Electric Vehicle Costs, Biojet Fuel

In an effort to expand uses for biofuels, Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) has introduced the Comparison of Sustainable Transportation (COST) Act and the Biojet Fuel Research Act. These new proposals will explore ways the federal government could use biofuels to reduce transportation costs while lowering carbon emissions.

“The 4th District leads the way in clean energy production, and I am proud of the work our biofuel producers carry out to produce a cleaner and more affordable fuel option,” said Rep. Feenstra. “Especially as fuel prices continue to skyrocket, I am eager to explore ways biofuels can be utilized to reduce costs — including ways to save tax dollars within the federal government. The Biden administration should not be so quick to jump to electric vehicles when E85 flex-fuel could provide an even cheaper and cleaner option. Further, the administration has repeatedly expressed interest in sustainable aviation fuel, and I will continue working to ensure biofuels are included in those discussions. These proposals aim to help consumers and taxpayers save money while also bolstering demand for corn, soybeans, and biofuels produced in the 4th District.”

The COST Act directs the Comptroller General and the Secretary of Energy to compare the financial and environmental costs of replacing federal government gasoline-powered vehicles with electric vehicles or E85 capable flex-fuel vehicles. The bill then requires the Secretary of Energy to report findings to the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

The Biojet Fuel Research Act directs the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to establish a working group focused on identifying research and development needs to produce biojet fuel. The working group would consist of the Bioenergy Technologies Office of the Department of Energy, the Department of Agriculture, biorefinery stakeholders, agriculture research universities, and others. The proposal comes after Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm directly told Feenstra in a May committee hearing that she believes biofuels and biofuel technologies have a bright future in sustainable aviation fueling. The bill also requires the working group to submit its findings to the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

Background

As a member of the Science, Space, and Technology (SST) Committee, Feenstra has successfully advocated for biofuels legislation. Recently, he introduced amendments that would bolster research, development, and demonstration of biofuels technology. These amendments were adopted by the SST committee.

Feenstra also recently introduced the Biofuel Cell Research Act, a bill to establish a research, development, and demonstration program for a commercially viable fuel cell system that uses biofuels as the main fuel source.