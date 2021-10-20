Algona and LuVerne School Districts Propose Merger

The Algona Community School Board has approved appointments to a committee that will assist with the proposed merger of the Algona and LuVerne Community School Districts. Algona Community Schools Superintendent Joe Carter stated that he and LuVerne’s Superintendent will advise the panel.

The committee is expected to help draft the reorganization petition.

Both districts drafted a whole grade sharing agreement in 2015 that allows for sixth through twelfth grade students to attend Algona Community Schools. The LuVerne Community School Board has scheduled its monthly meeting for Thursday at 7pm and will hear from its patrons regarding the merger.