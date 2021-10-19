Obits

Vicy M. Rasmussen

Vicy M. Rasmussen, 91, of Clarion passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Ramsey Village in
Des Moines.

Funeral services for Vicy Rasmussen will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the
Clarion Church of Christ, 420 North Main Street in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating. Burial
will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be Friday, October 22, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801
Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, Iowa 50525
515-532-2233

