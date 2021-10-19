Vicy M. Rasmussen, 91, of Clarion passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Ramsey Village in

Des Moines.

Funeral services for Vicy Rasmussen will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the

Clarion Church of Christ, 420 North Main Street in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating. Burial

will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be Friday, October 22, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801

Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

