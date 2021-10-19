Stalnaker Guilty on Multiple Charges

Dennen Stalnaker of Lake Mills, pled guilty to Count 2 “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Domestic Abuse Assault,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 20 and May 24, 2021.

For Count 2, Stalnaker was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 7 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine was suspended. Stalnaker was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.

For Count 3, Stalnaker was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 7 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.

Stalnaker was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services and ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program. The jail sentences imposed in Count 2 and Count 3 were ordered to run consecutive to each other.