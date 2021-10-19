Springsteel Guilty on Possession Charges

Matthew Springsteel of Austin, MN, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Psilocybin),” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 21, 2021.

Springsteel was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 15 years and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. The prison sentence was suspended and Springsteel was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Springsteel was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.