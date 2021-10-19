IGHSAU – Regional Volleyball Scores and Next Round Matchups

Class 3A

Region 2

Forest City 3 Clear Lake 2

GHV 3 Algona 2

Forest City will host GHV in the regional semifinal on Wednesday.

Class 2A

Region 5

Belmond-Klemme 3 Eagle Grove 0

Belmond-Klemme will travel to #6 Denver for the regional quarterfinal Wednesday.

Class 1A

Region 4

Bishop Garrigan 3 West-Bend Mallard 0

North Iowa 3 GTRA 0

North Iowa will travel to Garrigan on Wednesday for the regional quarterfinal

AGSWR 3 West Hancock 0

Dunkerton 3 Rockford 0

North Butler 3 Newman Catholic 0