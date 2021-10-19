Sports
IGHSAU – Regional Volleyball Scores and Next Round Matchups
Class 3A
Region 2
Forest City 3 Clear Lake 2
GHV 3 Algona 2
Forest City will host GHV in the regional semifinal on Wednesday.
Class 2A
Region 5
Belmond-Klemme 3 Eagle Grove 0
Belmond-Klemme will travel to #6 Denver for the regional quarterfinal Wednesday.
Class 1A
Region 4
Bishop Garrigan 3 West-Bend Mallard 0
North Iowa 3 GTRA 0
North Iowa will travel to Garrigan on Wednesday for the regional quarterfinal
AGSWR 3 West Hancock 0
Dunkerton 3 Rockford 0
North Butler 3 Newman Catholic 0