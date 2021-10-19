News
Forest City street blocked for tree removal, hydraulic hose breaks, stalling workers in bucket
Tuesday morning, October 19th, 2 City of Forest City workers were stranded briefly in a bucket truck after a blown hydraulic hose left their bucket inoperative. City workers who are also Forest City Volunteer Firefighters used the aerial truck’s ladder to get the workers down. The truck was repaired, and work continued on removing dead and dangerous trees from city right of ways. No one was hurt in the incident.