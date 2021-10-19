Carol (Menke) Madson, 84, of Britt passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.

Rosary will be held at 4:30 PM on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, with visitation following until 7:00 PM, when the Scriptural Wake Service will begin. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

