Residents will head to the polls on November 2nd to vote for city and school board elections. An additional item for patrons for the Forest City Community School District will be the Revenue Purpose Statement. Essentially, it is a one cent sales tax already in place that gives the district additional revenue that they would not see from the state. Voters are being asked to renew the penny sales tax.

Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann outlines what that vote entails.