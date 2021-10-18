Leavy has GHV volleyball on the rise

It’s been half of a decade since the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had a winning record in volleyball; even last year, when they hosted a regional game for the first time in four seasons, the Cardinals finished the year 10-11. While previewing the season in August, Meriel Leavy mentioned one of the team’s goals was to reach an over .500 record. Goal achieved, the Cardinals finished the regular season 19-7.

That’s third-year head coach Meriel Leavy.

Leavy is a graduate of Waldorf University, where she played both basketball and volleyball. She played volleyball in 2018 and is originally from Marshalltown, Iowa playing her high school sports at East Marshall High School. Bri Ebenhoe is the volleyball coach at Waldorf University and was Leavy’s coach for one season.

The Cardinals are led offensively by seniors Chloe Frank and Rylee Frayne, defensively by sophomore Gretta Gouge and senior Liz Richardson, while Frank, sophomore Kenedee Frayne, and Hailey Smith have all been great from the service line. With all those pieces and many more that help the team win, Leavy feels the Cardinals could make a run this postseason.

The Cardinals will also host a regional home game tonight for a second straight year, and Algona will be the opponent.

The game will be live-streamed live at KIOW.com, and then if they win, they will play Wednesday against the winner of Forest City and Clear Lake in Forest City.

