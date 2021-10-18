AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Garner Tightens Up on Late Utility Payments

AJ Taylor October 17, 2021

Residents in Garner are now going to have to be a little more on time about their bill payments according to City Administrator Adam Kofoed. Up until now, the city has followed a specific procedure.

The City Council recently agreed to make some changes regarding when the bills need to get paid. There is a reason for this.

Those who are falling behind in their payments do have options and local help according to Kofoed.

Kofoed suggests that if you do see a situation beginning to happen with your utility bills in Garner, to contact the city and let them know. They may have information and resources that can help.

