AgricultureAudioMediaNews

Area Harvest Now Turns to Corn

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor12 hours agoLast Updated: October 17, 2021

Harvesting is progressing remarkably well in comparison to the last couple of years in the area. Farmers are down to about 5% of the beans left to harvest, but according to Randy Broesder of the Forest City Farmers Coop, weather has played a role in their condition.

Farmers in the area are really getting after the fields switching quickly from beans to corn almost immediately.

There is a significant variance in corn this year according to Broesder.

However, farmers a discovering that the condition of the corn is good.

 

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor12 hours agoLast Updated: October 17, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Back to top button