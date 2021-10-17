Wright County Supervisors to Meet

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to review the current status of COVID-19 cases and immunizations. The board will get an update from the Wright County Emergency Operations Center on the situation.

The board will also get an update on the current state of secondary roads in the county. They will hear about any upcoming or current projects from Wright County Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons.

The board must then designate a person to act on behalf of the board to sign any documents regarding the opioid litigation before them. They will then hear from the Sheriff, Recorder, and Auditor regarding their monthly reports.

The meeting ios scheduled to begin at 9 am in the Supervisors Room of the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.