Lamoreux Guilty on Multiple Charges

Klayton Lamoreux of Kanawha, pled guilty to Count 1 “Absence from Custody,” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on September 15, 2021. For Count 1, Lamoreux was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. For Count 2, Lamoreux was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine was suspended. The jail sentences were ordered to run concurrent to each other.