IHSAA – Football playoff parings, plus week-9 non-playoff games

We have arrived at the final games of the football season for some teams and the start of what could be history for others. All of these games will be played at 7:00 PM next Friday, October 22nd.

Class A First-Round

KHAM – Alta-Aurelia (5-3) at #1 West Hancock (8-0) – Class A first-round.

Saint Ansgar (3-5) at Grundy Center (7-1)

Nashua-Plainfield (4-4) at North Linn (8-0)

Starmont (3-5) at North Butler (7-1)

Newman Catholic (6-2) at East Buchanan (7-1)

Class 2A First-Round

KIOW – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (2-6) at West Lyon, Inwood (6-2) – Class 2A first-round

Spirit Lake (6-2) at Osage (5-3)

Eight-Player

Northwood-Kensett (6-2) at Kee, Lansing (7-1)

Following the first round in all classes, the teams will be split into four-team pods of four for the second round and quarterfinals.

Non-playoff Week-9 Games

Forest City Video Stream – Forest City at Okojobi

Lake Mills Video Stream – Belmond-Klemme at Lake Mills