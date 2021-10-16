Fall Colors Report: Area Nearing Peak Season

Fall colors are hitting their peak this week in many parts of the state. The area is showing a mix of colors from the summer greens to maple trees turning red. There’s still time for a fall hike, bike ride or scenic drive to see the gorgeous colors.

Recent warmer weather has extended the fall color show for another week in northeast Iowa. All species are turning color except for the oaks.

Fall colors turned a corner this week in central Iowa with lots more brilliant yellows and many maples starting to turn orange and red.

Poison ivy, dogwood, white ash, and sumac are showing reds and a little purple. Woodland edges and field edges are still full of color – red ivy and sumac, purple dogwood, and beautiful asters and goldenrod flowering.