Texas Tech uses a late goal to down the Cyclones

AMES, Iowa — Texas Tech scored a pair of goals in the final 17 minutes to erase the Iowa State lead, as the Red Raiders defeated the Cyclones 2-1 Thursday night in Big 12 soccer action.

The loss drops the Cyclones to 4-8 overall and 1-3 in league play, while Texas Tech improved to 10-3-2 overall and 3-2-1 in Big 12 play. Iowa State returns to action Sunday afternoon, hosting 11th-ranked TCU. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Cyclone Soccer Complex and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

“I think we did almost everything right for a large majority of the game,” Iowa State Head Coach Matt Fannon said. “We tried desperately not to take our foot off the gas and sit underneath the ball, but unfortunately, just after their first goal we became a little bit too defensive.”

In the 49th minute, Kenady Adams put a shot off the crossbar. Mira Emma took the deflection and scored, as Iowa State took the 1-0 lead early in the second half. It was the third goal of the season for Emma and the first assist of the year for Adams. Emma now has eight career goals, while Adams has three assists.

Texas Tech evened the match in the 74th minute, as Kirsten Davis recorded her 13th goal of the season off an assist from Charlotte Teeter. In the final minutes of the match, Gisselle Kozarski scored her first goal of the season in the 86th minute for the victory. The goal came off an assist from Macy Blackburn.

Adams led the Cyclones with three shots, while Lauren McConnell, Eva Steckelberg and Emma each had two. McConnell, Steckelberg, Emma and Magdalena Keck each had a shot on goal. In the net, Jordan Silkowitz dropped to 3-7 on the year with the loss. Silkowitz recorded nine saves, the second-highest total of her career.

The Red Raiders had a 14-12 advantage in shots, including 11-4 in shots on goal. Iowa State dropped to 7-2-1 under Fannon when scoring the first goal. The match was the 50th career appearance for Cyclone defender Brooke Miller.