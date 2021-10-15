AudioEducationMediaNews

Legislative Priorities Set By the Forest City School Board

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: October 14, 2021
Forest City Community District School Board

The Forest City Community School Board met this week to set a series of priorities for the state legislature to consider when they convene in January. Forest City Community school Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says the school would like to see an increase in allowable growth spending.

Lehmann says another area where work is progressing is in regard to student funding equity.

While yet another priority focus needs to be on teacher recruitment.

Finally, a huge focus should be in the mental health area.

The district will submit these to the legislature for consideration.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: October 14, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Back to top button