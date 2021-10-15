Legislative Priorities Set By the Forest City School Board

The Forest City Community School Board met this week to set a series of priorities for the state legislature to consider when they convene in January. Forest City Community school Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says the school would like to see an increase in allowable growth spending.

Lehmann says another area where work is progressing is in regard to student funding equity.

While yet another priority focus needs to be on teacher recruitment.

Finally, a huge focus should be in the mental health area.

The district will submit these to the legislature for consideration.