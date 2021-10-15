Kofoed Resigns as Garner City Administrator

The city of Garner is losing a huge asset in it’s City Administrator. Adam Kofoed officially submitted his resignation from the position to the city council. Kofoed explained that it was for personal reasons.

Kofoed saw an opportunity to not only get back home, but to get his family closer together.

Kofoed stated that he had let the city council and the public know of his intentions in a letter citing that it would be a better fit for he and his family by moving to his hometown.

As to the future of Garner after he leaves, Kofoed was optimistic.

The region though appears to be going through a tough time as far as substantial growth is concerned and this is something the Kofoed addressed.

Kofoed’s term as City Administrator ends on November 29th.