Iowa Finance Authority and DNR Announce Hometown Pride Water Tower Contest

The Iowa Finance Authority and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources today announced a water tower contest that challenges Iowa communities to show off their hometown pride in a short video for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind water tower design by Iowa artist Laura Palmer as well as design installation. The contest is in recognition of the importance of water quality and the State Revolving Fund’s efforts to assist nearly 700 communities in financing water quality improvements.

To enter the contest, communities need to create a video, no longer than one minute, that showcases their hometown pride and features a water element in their community. Video submissions will be accepted through the official contest entry page from Oct. 19 – Nov. 16. A public voting period will be held from Nov. 17 – Nov. 24 to determine the winning video.

“The State Revolving Fund has assisted nearly 700 Iowa communities in advancing their water quality efforts and we look forward to helping even more,” said Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. “This water tower contest is a fun way to highlight the fundamental role that water quality plays in making Iowa the first choice for families and business.”

“I encourage all communities to submit a video showcasing their hometown pride and the essential role water plays in how they live, work and play, for the unique chance to win a custom water tower,” said Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon.

Videos may be created by an individual or group representing the community, but the video must be submitted by the city with authority over the water tower. The full contest details are available at iowasrf.com.

The State Revolving Fund is one of Iowa’s primary sources for financing projects designed to improve Iowa’s water quality. Two funds, one for drinking water and one for wastewater and pollution control, have provided a total of more than $4.3 billion in water quality assistance to nearly 700 Iowa communities in addition to farmers, watershed groups and others for water quality projects. The program is jointly administered by the Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Department of Natural Resources.