Forest City boys win back-to-back, GHV girls finish as runner-up at TIC meet.

Friday, October 15th

Forest City Football at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:00 PM KIOW/FC AND GHV Video Streams

North Butler Football at West Hancock 6:30 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Saint Ansgar Football at Lake Mills 7:00 PM LM Video Stream

Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00 PM KIOW

Saturday, October 16th

Iowa State University Football at Kansas State University TBA KIOW

Monday, October 18th

Clear Lake Volleyball at Forest City 7:00 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Volleyball at AGWSR 7:00 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Algona Volleyball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:00 PM GHV Video Stream

GT-RA Volleyball at North Iowa 7:00 PM Audio Streamed

Iowa State University Coaches Show following Forest City Volleyball KIOW

Wednesday, October 20th

3A Regional Volleyball at Forest City 7:00 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Central Springs Volleyball at Lake Mills 7:00 PM LM Video Stream

TBA 1A Volleyball 7:00 PM Streamed

Thursday, October 21st

Warriors Live with Will Finley KIOW 7:00 PM

Friday, October 22nd

Class A Playoff Football TBA at West Hancock 7:00 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

TBA Playoff Football at TBA 7:00 PM Video Stream

Belmond-Klemme Football at Lake Mills 7:00 PM LM Video Stream

Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00 PM KIOW

Saturday, October 23rd

Mayville State University Football at Waldorf University 1:00 PM KHAM

Oklahoma State University Football at Iowa State TBA KIOW

Monday, October 25th

2A Regional Volleyball at TBA 7:00 PM TBA Video Stream

Iowa State University Coaches Show 6:30 PM KIOW

Tuesday, October 26th

3A Regional Final Volleyball 7:00 PM KIOW

Wednesday, October 27th

Warriors Live with Will Finley KIOW 7:00 PM

Friday, October 29th

TBA Playoff Football 7:00 PM KIOW/KHAM

Saturday, October 30th

Iowa State University Football at West Virginia TBA KIOW

Valley City State University Football at Iowa State 1:00 PM TBA