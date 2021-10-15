Forest City boys win back-to-back, GHV girls finish as runner-up at TIC meet.

The Top of Iowa Conference Cross Country Championships was held at NIACC yesterday the results are below.
Girls
Team Championship – Newman Catholic 57
2. GHV
Emberly Albertson
3. West Fork
4. Nashua-Plainfield
5. Osage
6. North Union
7. Forest City
8. West Hancock
First Team All-Conference – Top 15 Runners
- Katelyn Johnston, Osage 18:54
- Lily Nelson, Forest City
- Maggie McBride, Newman
- Kadence Huck, Nashua-Plainfield
- Jacy Welbig, North Union
- Katelyn Knoll, GHV
- Tessa Fuentes, GHV
- Kacie Eisentrager, West Fork
- Kenna Hemann, Newman
- Chloe Mullenbach GHV
- Raylunn Nash, West Fork
- Jennah Carpenter, Nashua-Plainfield
- Maddie Axtell, Eagle Grove
- Miriam Beenken, North Iowa
- Emma Weiner, Newman
Second Team All-Conference – Runners 16-30
16. Ellie Eick, Nashua-Plainfield
17. Ella Petree, Newman
18. Grace Gabriel, Newman
19. Leah Weaver, West Fork
20. Mallory Leerer, West Hancock
21. Megan Ocel, Northwood-Kensett
22. Hannah Morphew, North Union
23. Tarah Rukdashal, West Fork
24. Amberley Gerholdt, Nashau-Planfield
25. Veronica Capesius, Bishop Garrigan
26. Haley Heinselma, Newman
27. Jayce Weiner, Newman
28. Regean Hungate, Osage
29. Hailey Hanson, GHV
30. Natalie Shoars, Osage
Boys
Team Championship – Forest City 86
2. Central Springs
3. Newman Catholic
4. Osage
5. Bishop Garrigan
6. GHV
7. North Union
8. North Butler
9. Eagle Grove
10. North Iowa
11. Belmond-Klemme
12. Nashua-Plainfield
13. West Fork
14. Lake Mills
First Team All-Conference – Top 15 Runners
- Riley Witt, Saint Ansgar
- Joey Hovinga, Forest City
- Bryce McDonough, Central Springs
- Clayton McDonough, Central Springs
- Quinn Swift, Bishop Garrigan
- Isaac Swenson, Belmond-Klemme
- Ryan Kelley, Newman
- Gavin Grunhovd, North Iowa
- Owen Almelien, North Butler
- Cole Hansen, Saint Ansgar
- Keagan Hennessey, Osage
- Drew Wilken, Nashua-Plainfield
- Justin Rygh, Lake Mills
- Carson Stukel, Forest City
- Nick Schiltz, North Union
Second Team All-Conference – Runners 16-30
16. Joey Ringo, Newman
17. Drake Weland, Eagle Grove
18. Gavyn Morphew, North Union
19. Bronson Buitenwerf, GHV
20. Parker Sharpe, Forest City
21. Zach Flatebo, GHV
22. Jordan Ryner, Central Springs
23. Josh Hagins, West Fork
24. Hampton Arciniega, Osage
25. Carter Lanphere, Central Springs
26. Ethan Johnson, Forest City
27. Connor Hammitt, GHV
28. Gavin Swift, Bishop Garrigan
29. Noah Thul, Eagle Grove
30. Adam Henrich, Newman Catholic