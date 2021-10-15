Sports

Forest City boys win back-to-back, GHV girls finish as runner-up at TIC meet.

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal50 mins agoLast Updated: October 15, 2021
Riley Witt, Joey Hovinga by: Zach Raulie

The Top of Iowa Conference Cross Country Championships was held at NIACC yesterday the results are below.

Girls

Team Championship – Newman Catholic 57

2. GHV

Emberly Albertson

3. West Fork

4. Nashua-Plainfield

5. Osage

6. North Union

7. Forest City

8. West Hancock

First Team All-Conference – Top 15 Runners
  1. Katelyn Johnston, Osage 18:54
  2. Lily Nelson, Forest City
  3. Maggie McBride, Newman
  4. Kadence Huck, Nashua-Plainfield
  5. Jacy Welbig, North Union
  6. Katelyn Knoll, GHV
  7. Tessa Fuentes, GHV
  8. Kacie Eisentrager, West Fork
  9. Kenna Hemann, Newman
  10. Chloe Mullenbach GHV
  11. Raylunn Nash, West Fork
  12. Jennah Carpenter, Nashua-Plainfield
  13. Maddie Axtell, Eagle Grove
  14. Miriam Beenken, North Iowa
  15. Emma Weiner, Newman
Second Team All-Conference – Runners 16-30

16. Ellie Eick, Nashua-Plainfield

17. Ella Petree, Newman

18. Grace Gabriel, Newman

19. Leah Weaver, West Fork

20. Mallory Leerer, West Hancock

21. Megan Ocel, Northwood-Kensett

22. Hannah Morphew, North Union

23. Tarah Rukdashal, West Fork

24. Amberley Gerholdt, Nashau-Planfield

25. Veronica Capesius, Bishop Garrigan

26. Haley Heinselma, Newman

27. Jayce Weiner, Newman

28. Regean Hungate, Osage

29. Hailey Hanson, GHV

30. Natalie Shoars, Osage

Boys

Team Championship – Forest City 86

2. Central Springs

3. Newman Catholic

4. Osage

5. Bishop Garrigan

6. GHV

7. North Union

8. North Butler

9. Eagle Grove

10. North Iowa

11. Belmond-Klemme

12. Nashua-Plainfield

13. West Fork

14. Lake Mills

First Team All-Conference – Top 15 Runners
  1. Riley Witt, Saint Ansgar
  2. Joey Hovinga, Forest City
  3. Bryce McDonough, Central Springs
  4. Clayton McDonough, Central Springs
  5. Quinn Swift, Bishop Garrigan
  6. Isaac Swenson, Belmond-Klemme
  7. Ryan Kelley, Newman
  8. Gavin Grunhovd, North Iowa
  9. Owen Almelien, North Butler
  10. Cole Hansen, Saint Ansgar
  11. Keagan Hennessey, Osage
  12. Drew Wilken, Nashua-Plainfield
  13. Justin Rygh, Lake Mills
  14. Carson Stukel, Forest City
  15. Nick Schiltz, North Union
Second Team All-Conference – Runners 16-30

16. Joey Ringo, Newman

17. Drake Weland, Eagle Grove

18. Gavyn Morphew, North Union

19. Bronson Buitenwerf, GHV

20. Parker Sharpe, Forest City

21. Zach Flatebo, GHV

22. Jordan Ryner, Central Springs

23. Josh Hagins, West Fork

24. Hampton Arciniega, Osage

25. Carter Lanphere, Central Springs

26. Ethan Johnson, Forest City

27. Connor Hammitt, GHV

28. Gavin Swift, Bishop Garrigan

29. Noah Thul, Eagle Grove

30. Adam Henrich, Newman Catholic

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal50 mins agoLast Updated: October 15, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

Back to top button