Area Farmers Can Now Take Advantage of a New Insurance

Area farmers can take advantage of a new USDA new insurance option designed for producers with small farms who sell locally. It’s called the Micro Farm Policy and it simplifies record-keeping and covers post-production costs like washing and value-added programs. Iowa Farmers Union president Aaron Lehman sees this as a great option for beginning and small-to-medium-sized farmers.

Lehman says the Micro Farm Policy promises to fit well with producers who are looking to grow their operations in new directions.

Lehman says a wide range of Iowa farmers can use this type of insurance program.

The Micro Farm Policy will be available beginning with the 2022 crop year through Whole Farm Revenue Protection.