Local FFA to Hold Fruit Sale

While the harvest in is full swing, a local youth group is holding a fruit sale. Haley Hinrichs with the Forest City FFA stated that the public is invited to take advantage of the sale.

The sale is through FFA members according to Hinrichs.

Most everyone knows a youth who is involved in FFA, but what about those who do not but want to take part in the fruit sale?

Ordering ends on November 5th.

If there are area youth who would want to get involved in FFA, Hinrichs stated that the process is easy.