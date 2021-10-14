GHV baseball coach Kozisek named as an assistant at Central College

After just one season, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will be looking for a new baseball coach. Central College in Pella has announced Ryley Kozisek has been hired as one of their baseball assistant coaches.

Kozisek:

Ryley is a 2021 graduate of the University of Iowa, where he spent two seasons as a student coach under Rick Heller. He also spent three summers as an assistant coach for GHV in 2018, 2019, and 2020 before taking over the program in 2021. He led the Cardinals – who were projected to be a middle of the pack team – to the Top of Iowa Conference West championship and was named coach of the year.

The Cardinals finished 21-5 and were bounced from the postseason by upset-minded New Hampton, who took down three teams rated above them on their way to the state tournament.

” I know (one of) Ryley’s high school coaches (Shawn Schlechter) really well, and he came highly recommended.” – Casey Klunder, Central College’s Head Baseball Coach.

In August, Casey Klunder took over the Dutch’s program after spending 16 years as the head baseball coach at Waverly-Shell Rock. Coach Klunder led the Go-Hawks to four state tournament appearances. Klunder played his college baseball at Waldorf University in Forest City, where he was a .320 hitter.

Kozisek started with Central last month and will be the infielder’s coach. He will also be helping coach Klunder with his hitting coach duties.

GHV activities director Ryan Schmalen said the school hasn’t acted on a new coach yet. Kozisek’s resignation will be heard at next month’s school board meeting.

