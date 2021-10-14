Charlie Kolar says Kansas State crowd could impact the game

The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off their bye and will return to the field at Kansas State on Saturday.

Star senior tight end Charlie Kolar says crowd noise could be a factor when they take the field in Manhattan.

Both teams are 3-2 overall; Iowa State is 1-1 in conference play while K-State is 0-2. Kolar said, coming off the bye week, they’re ready to go.

ISU will try and end a seven-game losing streak to the Wildcats in Manhattan. ISU’syclones last beat the Wildcats on their home field in 2004. But Kolar says the team will need to keep the fans wearing purple out of the game.

With a victory, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell will pass Dan McCarney for most league wins; both coaches currently have 27. ISU is 14-2 in games played in October since 2017, tying for the second-most wins nationally by a Power 5 team in that span.

The pregame show is set for 4:30 PM, and kickoff will be at 6:30 PM on KIOW, North Iowa’s exclusive home for the Iowa State Cyclones.