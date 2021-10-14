Local Bean Harvest is Better Than Expected

Harvest is progressing quickly in Iowa with mostly fair weather, though yield reports are varied on soybeans. Jeff Frank, who farms soybeans, says he ran a soil moisture deficit of ten inches this season but caught a few timely rains in August that benefitted the soybean crop. Frank says his yields are better than expected.

Brent Renner also farms near Klemme and says he’s seeing huge variability in the early beans he’s combining.

Renner says with the limited moisture he had this season, some higher-end yields are a welcome surprise. Frank and Renner say both soybeans and corn have been drying down fast and some corn has standability issues, which will make harvest scheduling a challenge.