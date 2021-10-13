Warriors go toe-to-toe with the best in the country

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Tuesday night, the Waldorf volleyball team frustrated coach Ryan DeLong and his second-ranked Viterbo University V-Hawks inside Hanson Fieldhouse. The V-Hawks – who came into the conference match with only one loss – looked for a quick night, but Waldorf had different plans.

The Warriors fell in the first set 25-11 and weren’t able to build much traction.

In the second set, Waldorf looked like a different team. The Warriors opened an early 8-2 lead, but the V-Hawks fought back as most good teams will. Viterbo took over the lead 20-16, needing just five points to win. Waldorf, who needed nine points, won the race, though, outscoring the V-Hawks 12-6 in the final 18 points to win the second set, 28-26. Waldorf head volleyball coach Bri Ebenhoe said the team faced adversity all season, which helped them battled back in the second set.

Waldorf continued to fight for points and never gave up through the losses in the third (25-15) and fourth (25-16) sets, falling to the V-Hawks, 3-1.

Abygail Wood is a junior from Ankeny and a captain on the team. She said taking the second set will give the Warriors momentum for the rest of the season, knowing they can win against anyone.

Wood played prep volleyball at Centennial high school, where she and her team won the Class 5A state volleyball championship in her senior season. Now, with the Warriors, she’s one of only three upperclassmen on the roster trying to help turn the Waldorf program around.

The team’s leader in kills is sophomore Kenzie Kidd from Roscoe, Illinois. Kidd again led Waldorf last night with 11, giving her 166 for the season. She says the team has her back:

Kidd is the other team captain as an underclassman, which isn’t rare in Ebenhoe’s program. Wood was a sophomore captain last year, and coach says leadership can come from anywhere.

Kenzie also has the unique experience of sharing the court with her twin sister, Kaylee, the team’s Libero. The two have always played volleyball together. And following their playing time at Hononegah High School, they chose to continue playing together at Waldorf.

https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Kidd-2.mp3 Waldorf falls to 7-12 on the season; they are 0-8 in the North Star Athletic Association, while #2 Viterbo is now 26-1 and 8-0 in the NSAA. Waldorf will next be in action on Saturday against Iowa Wesleyan and the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis; Iowa Wesleyan will host the schools.

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. You will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians’ flagship station throughout the year.