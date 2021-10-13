Corn and soybean production is up from September 2021, according to the Crop Production report issued today by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Corn production is up 3% from last year, forecast at 15.0 billion bushels; soybean growers are expected to increase their production 5% from 2020, forecast at 4.45 billion bushels.

As is done every year in October, planted and harvested acreage estimates were reviewed for corn, sorghum, soybeans, sunflower, canola, sugarbeets, and dry edible beans. These estimates were updated as needed based on all available data, including the latest certified acreage data from the Farm Service Agency. All states in the estimating program for these crops were subject to review and updating. NASS previously reviewed corn, sorghum, soybeans, and sugarbeets in September, due to the completeness of this season’s data for these crops, and published updates at that time. No additional changes were made for corn, sorghum, or soybeans this month.

Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, corn yields are expected to average 176.5 bushels per harvested acre, up 0.2 bushel from the previous forecast and up 5.1 bushels from 2020. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 85.1 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast.

Also based on conditions as of Oct. 1, soybean yields are expected to average 51.5 bushels per acre, up 0.9 bushel from the previous forecast and up 0.5 bushel from 2020. Area harvested for beans in the United States is forecast at 86.4 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast but up 5% from 2020.

Today’s report also included a production forecast for U.S. cotton. All cotton production is forecast at 18.0 million 480-pound bales, down 3% from the previous forecast but up 23% from 2020. Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, yields are expected to average 871 pounds per harvested acre, down 24 pounds from the previous forecast but up 24 pounds from 2020. Upland cotton production is forecast at 17.7 million 480-pound bales, down 3% from the previous forecast but up 26% from 2020. Pima cotton production is forecast at 353,000 bales, up 5% from the previous forecast but down 35% from 2020. All cotton area harvested is forecast at 9.92 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast but up 20% from 2020.

Objective yield and farm operator surveys were conducted between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 to gather information on expected yield as of Oct. 1. The objective yield surveys for corn, cotton, and soybeans were conducted in the major producing states that usually account for about 75% of U.S. production. Randomly selected plots were revisited to make current counts.

The farm operator survey was conducted primarily by telephone with some use of mail and internet. Approximately 8,900 producers were contacted during the survey period and asked questions about probable yield.