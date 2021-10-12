Winnebago County Board to Meet

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning to discuss any new actions the county may need to take regarding CoVID-19 policies. The board is not expected to make any changes to current policies.

The board must also approve a Cost Allocation Plan Certification. This requires the county to determine the costs associated with operating mental health services within the county. This cost analysis is then passed on to the appropriate authorities such as the regional program for mental health and the state.

The board is also taking the proper steps to allot funding to the RSVP program. This endeavor pairs senior citizens and volunteers with local students to help them with reading and writing. It has been highly successful with area students and the board wants to continue this success by addressing a Memorandum of Agreement with RSVP. If approved, the board will then be able to give money to the program to help sustain and support it.

The board will also hear about drainage and secondary road matters including any current and upcoming projects. Then at 9:30am, they will discuss the Nature Center Project.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.