John D. Landheer, 55 of Thompson, died Sunday, October 10, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

Graveside services will be held at 3:30 P.M., Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. There will be a luncheon and reception celebrating John’s life following the graveside service at the Thompson Fire Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the John D. Landheer memorial fund in care of the family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685