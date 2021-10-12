Hancock County Announces Release Dates for Absentee Balloting

Hancock County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections has announced that absentee ballots for the

November 2, 2021, City/School Election will be available in the Auditor’s Office beginning Wednesday,

October 13, 2021.

Absentee ballots may be cast in the Hancock County Auditor’s Office at the Hancock County Courthouse,

during regular office hours from 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, through November 1, 2021.

Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Request forms are available at the Auditor’s Office, on the

Hancock County website at www.hancockcountyia.gov, click on Auditor under Departments, then click

on Application for Absentee Ballot and also on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at

www.sos.iowa.gov.

All requests for ballots to be mailed must be received by the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m., October 18,

2021. This is earlier than it has been in the past. Due to recent legislation, requests for a ballot to be

mailed must be received 15 days before the election now.

Ballots requested through the mail must be received by the Auditor’s Office by 8:00 p.m. on Election

Day.

For more information about the 2021 City/School Election in Hancock County, contact the Hancock

County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.