Forest City Invite – Nelson, Witt run away with titles at Bear Creek

Forest City hosted their cross country invitational yesterday at the Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City. The favorites in both races, Lili Nelson of Forest City (girls) and Riley Witt of Saint Ansgar (boys), cruised to victories. Results from both races are below.

Note: The number next to the runners’ names is their state rankings by iowarunjumpthrow.com.

Girls

Top-10 individual

2A #16 Lili Nelson, Forest City 21:00.87

Q: How does it feel to win your home meet.

2. Katelyn Knoll, GHV

3. Jacey Welbig, North Union

4. 1A #18 Maggie McBride, Newman Catholic

5. Kenna Hemann, Newman Catholic

6. Chloe Mullenbach, GHV

7. Mallory Leerar, West Hancock

8. Miriam Beenken, North Iowa

9. Emma Weiner, Newman Catholic

10. Grace Gabriel, Newman Catholic

Team Scores

Newman Catholic 37 GHV 57 North Union 76 Forest City 79 West Hancock 120

Boys

Top-10 individual

1A #1 Riley Witt, Saint Ansgar 16:27.17 2A #9 Joey Hovinga, Forest City

Q: You tried to catch Riley, how did the run feel?

3. Quinn Swift, Bishop Garrigan

4. Isaac Swenson, Belmond-Klemme

5. Gavin Grunhovd, North Iowa

6. Justin Rygh, Lake Mills

7. Cole Hansen, Saint Ansgar

8. Carson Strukel, Forest City

9. Nick Schiltz, North Union

10. Ryan Kelly, Newman Catholic

Team Scores