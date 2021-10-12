North Iowa School Projects Wrapping up

North Iowa Community Schools have been in session for over a month, but students are getting a taste of what the summer projects to remodel the school have been all about.

Superintendent Joe Erickson explains that work remains to be done.

One of the major reasons why the work is not yet completed has to do with the contractor being able to get everything they need to finish the job.

Despite the circumstances surrounding the remodeling, the faculty, staff, and students are able to easily go about their day.

For the most part, a large portion of the unfinished project will get done very soon, but Erickson says the rest is on a firm timetable for completion.