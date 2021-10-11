Weller Sentenced on Possession Charges

Bradley Weller of Alden, MN, “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on May 26, 2021. Weller was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court

costs. Weller was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Weller was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.