Crime & PoliceNews

Weller Sentenced on Possession Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: October 8, 2021

Bradley Weller of Alden, MN, “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on May 26, 2021. Weller was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court
costs. Weller was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Weller was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

