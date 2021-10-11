Weather May Be Troublesome for Harvesting This Week

With the bean harvest just over halfway done and corn fields just beginning to be worked, there is concern by farmers about how much time they have to complete the task. This week may slow things down according to Meteorologist Brook Hagenhoff of the National Weather Service.

While we may see rain on Monday, Hagenhoff says a stronger system will move into the area on Wednesday.

The remainder of the week looks a little more calm.

Hagenhoff sees some delays in the harvest, but farmers might have three good days of fieldwork ahead.