Obits

Larry J. TerHark

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs4 hours agoLast Updated: October 11, 2021

Larry J. TerHark, 82, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for Larry TerHark will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM at United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 Third Avenue in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM at the church in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233

 

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs4 hours agoLast Updated: October 11, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of John Jacobs

John Jacobs

Check Also
Close
Back to top button