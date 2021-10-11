Larry J. TerHark, 82, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for Larry TerHark will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM at United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 Third Avenue in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM at the church in Clarion.

