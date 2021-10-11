Iowa High School Football Playoffs – WHO’S IN AND WHO’S OUT

The final week of the high school football regular season is here. Some teams will be fighting for a district title while others are still fighting for their playoff lives. Unfortunately, a few area schools have already been eliminated.

District-3

Note: All six teams are still in the playoff race, and only the local teams are listed below. The order in which the top-3 teams finish also isn’t set. Clear Lake can still finish third, and New Hampton and Osage can still win the district.

Clear Lake 5-2 4-0 – IN. It’s a similar story again for the Lions. They previously locked themselves into the postseason but are fighting for the district champion, and they can win the title with a win over New Hampton on Friday night.

Osage 4-3 3-1 – IN. The Green Devils have been upgraded to officially in. They won again on Friday night to make sure that was a fact. They also put themselves in a position to win the district championship; though, they will need some help. Even if they don’t win the title, the Green Devils can secure a first-round playoff game on their home field as well this week by finishing second in the district. Not a district championship, but an excellent consolation prize.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1-6 1-3 – Inside. Again, the Cardinals are currently inside and can get in with a loss this week, but it would be less stressful if they won. It’s not technically a must-win, but for the Cardinals, they should treat it like one. They control their destiny, win against Forest City, and you’ll be in. They will also be in with a Crestwood loss and a loss to Forest City by 15 or fewer points.

Forest City 1-6 0-4 – outside. That’s right, Indians fans, Forest City is still in pink. Justin Bieber said it first ‘never say never.’ Forest City’s playoff window isn’t shut just yet. Forest City must beat GHV by 16 or more points, and Crestwood must lose for the Indians to get in. In that scenario, all three teams would be 1-4 in the district – by beating each other – meaning the tiebreaker is -/+ by IHSAA rule; and at 16 points, Forest City’s +/- would be tied with GHV’s and Forest City would hold the second tiebreaker. Remember all those district games FC kept close? How about that touchdown with less than a minute to go in the Clear Lake game? If it weren’t for those, this would be a different story because, by IHSAA rule, teams can only gain or lose 17 points per week. The math is this: FC lost to Crestwood by 7 = -7, lost to Osage by 6 = -6, lost to Clear Lake by 16 = -16, lost to New Hampton by 34 = -17, and +16. (If they beat GHV by 16 points) Add them all = -30 and divide that by the number of district games = -6. GHV’s looks like this: GHV lost to New Hampton by 7 = -7, lost to Clear Lake by 7 = -7, beat Crestwood by 20 = +17, lost to Osage by 26 = -17, -16 (if they lose to FC by 16 points) add them together and get -30 divided by five district games gets you -6 – which ties Forest City. The next tiebreaker is head-to-head, which Forest City would hold and get them into the playoffs.

District-2

Belmond-Klemme 0-7 0-4 – outside. Eliminated

District 3

Central Springs 0-6 0-3 – outside. Eliminated

District 2

West Hancock 5-0 – IN. The Eagles are one win away from a district championship; however, they will have to beat a top-5 North Butler team.

Newman Catholic 3-2 – If you’re a Newman fan, you can’t feel good, but you also shouldn’t panic just yet. The Knights are in a really good spot to make the postseason. They control their destiny in the Class A district-2 race that’s shaping up to be a good one. Three teams are fighting for two playoff spots. It’s a win and get in situation for Newman. If they lose, both them and North Union would be 3-3 in the district, and it would come down to the Saint Ansgar-Lake Mills game. If Saint Ansgar beats the Bulldogs and North Union beats Newman Catholic, all three teams would be 3-3, and the top two -/+ will get in. Though hard to say who gets in and who doesn’t in that scenario, Saint Ansgar and North Union would add points, while Newman would subtract. If they lose to North Union, they want it to be close and hope Lake Mills can put up a fight against Saint Ansgar. If Lake Mills wins and Newman wins, the Knights would be in, and the last playoff spot would likely be whoever loses by less Saint Ansgar or North Union.

Lake Mills – Eliminated

West Fork – Eliminated

North Iowa – Outside. The only way to explain North Iowa playoff chances is…… a mess. For the Bison, they can put themselves in the best situation by winning – and if possible – winning by at least 17 points. Harris-Lake Park and GTRA have locked themselves in. The final automatic playoff spot will come down to Northwood, and Bishop Garrigan – North Iowa has been eliminated from that potential – because they lost to Bishop Garrigan earlier this year. If the Golden-Bear beat Northwood, they will get the third spot with head-to-head wins over North Iowa and Northwood. If Northwood wins, they get the final auto bid for having a better record – no tiebreaker will be used. So how can North Iowa get in? In eight-player, they take three teams from each district which equals 30 playoff teams. The final two playoff teams will be the two teams – no matter the district – with the best +/-. That’s why the Bison will want to win by 17 to give them the greatest chance of making it. They will still need help and will be hoping for multiple other teams to lose, but, hey, they have a shot.

Northwood-Kensett- Inside. The Vikings are inside but need to win to guarantee themselves a playoff spot. If the Golden-Bears beat Northwood, they will get the third spot with head-to-head wins over North Iowa and Northwood. If Northwood wins, they get the final auto bid for having a better record – no tiebreaker will be used. Like North Iowa, if they lose, they will need to be in the top-2 -/+ to get one of the two remaining spots.

