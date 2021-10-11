Harvest Remains Strong in North Iowa

The area is turning the corner on the bean harvest as the fields were hit hard during the dry spell last week. Randy Broesder of the Forest City Farmers Coop, farmers have been working hard in the bean fields.

As far as the condition of the beans, Broesder stated that they are looking good.

Corn has begun to be harvested in the area and Broesder says the crop looks promising.

The condition is also near what is considered good for harvest.

For the Forest City Farmers Coop, harvest traffic to sell grains is pretty much on par for this time of year.

Broesder reminds everyone to keep an eye out for farm equipment on the road and make extra time to get to your destination.