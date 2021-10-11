Gary J. Phillips, 57 of Britt passed away at the Titonka Care Center in Titonka, Iowa, October 6, 2021.

A visitation for both Gary and his father Willie, who passed away in February 2021 will be 4 – 6 pm Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Titonka.

Private family burial will take place at Bingham Township Cemetery in Woden, Iowa.

Gary J. Phillips, son of Willie J. and Vera Ingrid (Hanke) Phillips, was born March 22, 1964, in Watertown, South Dakota. The family relocated to Loves Park, Illinois in 1967. Gary graduated from Harlam High School there in 1982. He then joined his dad working at Phillips Machine, the family-owned industrial moving business. Gary was an entrepreneur who operated his own businesses on the side. These included landscaping and automotive specialty, building motors for racecars. In 2018 Gary moved to Britt, Iowa to retire. He liked being closer to his sister and to his “brother from another mother”, Cousin Robert Lorenzen. He loved NASCAR and was a big Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan. Gary took many fishing trips with his dad and friends in northern Minnesota. He was also a Harley fanatic and enjoyed riding his Harley trike. Gary and his dear friend from high school, Sheryl Aguinaga, would go on motorcycle rides, each on their own bike, to local parks to enjoy the scenery. They continued to do this from Illinois to Iowa.

Survivors include his mother Ingrid Phillips of Britt, IA; sister Nancy (Marlin) Brandt of Titonka, IA; nieces and nephews Dylan (Aleysha) Brandt and their daughters Abigail and Lexie, and Tessa Brandt (Joseph Arzaga) and their daughters Olivia and Evelyn; and many cousins and other relatives. Gary’s father Willie preceded him in death February 14, 2021.