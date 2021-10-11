Family Fall Festival Coming to Thompson

An annual event that allows families to get together and have fun is coming soon to Thompson. It is the annual Family Fall Festival and according to ISU Extension and Outreach Specialist Lexi Richter, this year will be a lot of fun.

There are a number of different activities which will keep the attending families busy and together.

There area number of specific activities and exhibitions that will take place according to Richter.

The festival will take place on October 17th from 2pm to 4 pm at the Winnebago County Fair Grounds in Thompson. the event is free and open to the public.