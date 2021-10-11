BrickStreet Theatre Moves to New Space

BrickStreet Theatre has moved from downtown Forest City to a larger space on the south side: 1305 Hwy 69 S. This space will house the organization’s offices, costumes, props, and scene shop.

Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith, BrickStreet Theatre’s Artistic Director believes this will be a positive move.

The space is more than large enough to hold the annual BrickStreet Kids program according to Fredrickson-Smith.

The big move comes with a strategic plan to build the organization for long-term sustainability. This means renting out the facility as an event and reception space as well as maintaining regular Box Office hours. BrickStreet’s 2022 season will include “Steel Magnolias” (spring) and Agatha Christie’s “Mousetrap” (fall) in the new space. The summer musical of “Matilda” and the Christmas production of “Miracle on 34th Street” will be prepped in the new space and staged in the Boman Fine Arts Center.

The group will soon launch a capital campaign to help with space modifications. BrickStreet hopes to create a regional community theatre that becomes a destination venue for North Iowa and Southern Minnesota.