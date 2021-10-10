AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Sunday Talk: Grassley on Spending, COVID, and Inheritance Taxation for Farmers
U. S. Senator Charles Grassley has been dealing with a number of hot button issues before the U. S. Senate and the nation. Among these are the trillions proposed to be spent on various projects, pandemic recovery, and other projects that are campaign promises by members of Congress.
Grassley took a moment to sit down with KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor and members of the press to address these issues in our Sunday Talk.