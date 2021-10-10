Henderson Sentenced on Possession Charges

Madison Henderson of Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 24, 2021. Henderson was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Henderson was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Henderson was ordered to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.