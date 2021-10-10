Area Program Returns to Help With Heating Bills

The area program which helps low-income Iowans with their heating bills will have more money this year. Christine Taylor oversees the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program known as LIHEAP.

That money is on top of what they will get from the state. She says they will be passing the extra money onto the recipients.

Taylor says the spring payment is important as it will come after the moratorium that prevents utility shutoffs for lack of payment ends.

Taylor says they’ve already helped some Iowans through their emergency program.

Taylor says the unpaid bills can get quite high.

To find out more about the LIHEAP program, go to the Department of Human Services website.