NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Florence Trap Shooting Range Serves Area Marksmen

The Florence Trap Shooting Range is waiting for those who are interested in working on or improving their shooting skills. The range is located between Thompson and Buffalo Center. It is just south of Highway 69 at 42435 60th Avenue in Thompson.

Here a number of youth activities take place including archery by the 4H and trap shooting by several clubs and schools including the Winnebago 4H Sharp Shooters and the Rice Lake Ikes.

Winnebago County Conservation Board Director Robert Schwartz explains.

Now, it is being used by a startup team looking to bring some notoriety at the university level.

The Florence Recreation Area was chosen as the site for a range because of its proximity to surrounding communities and Highway 9. It had been a the site for a trap range before, but needed to be upgraded.

Schwartz admits that it has seen good use by local high school teams, but would like more public involvement.

The range accommodates for shooting at various distances and utilizes voice activated trap throwers for shooting clay targets. Range safety officers will be present when the range is in use.

Those who are interested in shooting at the range have various means to learn about when the range is open according to Schwartz.

To find out times and dates, call (641) 565-3390 or go to winnebagoccb.com.